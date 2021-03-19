Home / India News / Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray sees ‘lockdown as an option’ amid Covid-19 spike
india news

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray sees ‘lockdown as an option’ amid Covid-19 spike

Pointing to the situation when the pandemic was at its peak last year, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said that there was nothing to fight the virus with then.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 06:19 PM IST
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said that lockdown looks like an option as Covid-19 cases continue to rise. (@OfficeofUT/Twitter Photo)

A day after Maharashtra witnessed the highest spike in daily Covid-19 cases, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said that lockdown looks like an option that the state government might have to choose if people fail to follow the protocols in view of the pandemic.

"I see lockdown as an option going ahead. But I trust people of the state to cooperate (and follow the Covid-19 norms voluntarily) like the last time," he was quoted as saying by the news agency PTI.

Follow latest updates on Covid-19 here

Thackeray’s remarks came shortly after the state government issued fresh guidelines restricting private offices and drama halls, theatres and auditoriums to operate at 50% capacity. The heads of government offices have been asked to decide regarding the functionality of their respective workplaces.

Pointing to the situation when the pandemic was at its peak last year, Thackeray said that there was nothing to fight the virus with then. “Number of Covid-19 patients had increased in September 2020 as well. But today we have vaccine as a shield,” he said, adding that the priority now is to ensure that everyone is inoculated and urged people to come forward to take the vaccine.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Andhra assembly to skip budget session, vote-on-account likely for few months

Karnataka pre-prepared to handle Covid surge, says health minister as cases rise

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin arrives in India, to meet NSA Ajit Doval

Bihar cancels leave of all healthcare workers as Covid-19 infections rise

On Thursday, Maharashtra logged a single-day spike of 25,833 Covid-19 cases taking the tally to 2,396,340. The toll from the viral disease has gone up to 53,138. This is the sharpest one-day increase so far. On September 11, the state reported the previous highest single-day cases at 24,886.

Due to the surge in cases since February, several Maharashtra districts have already been placed under ‘partial’ lockdown. Amid the concernes raised by experts about the "beginning of the second wave" in the state, the Thackeray government has time and again warned the people of a lockdown and urged them to adhere to Covid-19 appropriate behaviour.

However, at a review meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, Thackeray said that he is not in favour of lockdown but indicated that a strict lockdown might be imposed in some areas of the state as it is a 'majboori' (helplessness).

"Do not force us to impose a strict lockdown. Consider this as the last warning. Follow all the rules. Everyone has to realise there is a difference between self-discipline and restrictions," the chief minister warned hotels and restaurants last week.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus covid-19 uddhav thackrey
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP