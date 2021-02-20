Maharashtra Covid-19 latest updates: Over 6,000 cases for second consecutive day, 37,000 vaccinated
After maintaining a downward trend for months, Maharashtra is again witnessing a surge in the cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19). On Saturday, it reported 6,281 new cases of Covid-19 - the second consecutive day that the daily caseload wnt above 6,000. The spike was the sharpest jump since December 2020. The statewide caseload has risen to 2,093,913, while 40 fatalities took the death toll to 51,753.
As many as 2,567 patients were discharged, increasing the tally of recoveries to 19,92,530. Maharashtra's active case count has reached 48,439.
Here are the latest updates on Maharashtra's Covid-19 surge:
1) Out of 6,281 fresh cases on Saturday, more 1,700 or about 27 per cent were registered in Mumbai and Amravati municipal corporation. Mumbai recorded the highest jump with 897 infections. It was followed by Amravati which detected 806 cases.
2) While authorities in Amravati imposed a lockdown in the city, strict curbs have been announced in Yavatmal.
3) Mumbai division, which includes Mumbai as well as neighbouring towns, reported 1,582 new cases, taking the caseload of the region to 7,12,007. The death toll in the Mumbai division reached 19,747.
4) Akola, among divisions reporting a spike in daily cases, registered 1,726 cases, taking the division's case tally to 84,630, while 12 deaths took the fatality figure to 1,691.
5) In the last seven days, beginning February 13, Maharashtra has added 32,551 cases. On Friday, it had recorded 6,112 infections.
6) Earlier on Saturday, BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) sealed 1,305 buildings after detection of 2,749 cases.
7) A senior member from Mahrashtra's Covid-19 task force suggested the promotion of "double masking" (wearing two layers of face covering) and formation of micro-containment zones as more effective measures to control the spread of Covid-19. Task force member and endocrinologist Dr Shashank Joshi said that lockdown is a draconian measure and has limited efficacy in countering the spread of the virus.
8) A total of 37,030 people were vaccinated against Covid-19 on Saturday in the drive underway across Maharashtra, taking the total tally of inoculations to 8,97,413.
9) The Karnataka government made it mandatory to carry negative RT-PCR reports for travellers coming from Maharashtra. As per the circular, the RT-PCR certificate should not be older than 72 hours.
10) Maharashtra minister Nitin Raut postponed his son's wedding reception in view of the recent surge in the cases in Nagpur. The reception was scheduled for Sunday.
(With agency inputs)
