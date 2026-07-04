Maharashtra deputy CM Eknath Shinde hospitalised in Mumbai with viral fever

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde has been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai with viral fever. He was reportedly hospitalised on Friday at Thane's Jupiter Hospital after suffering from a bout of viral fever and cold. Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde (PTI)

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Shinde, who is also the chief of Shiv Sena, has been strictly advised by his doctors to rest, officials said, PTI reported.

Shinde had complained of a cold and fever over the last few days and sought treatment, according to officials. Shinde is likely to be discharged later in the day on Saturday.

More details awaited