Why BJP, Opposition are sparring over Maharashtra doctor's suicide

A 29-year-old doctor dies by suicide in Satara. A note scrawled on her palm names two men - a cop and a software engineer. Within days, arrests are made. In most cases, the story would end there. Maharashtra police have arrested both the cop and the techie named by the doctor in her suicide note. (PTI/representative )

But this one didn’t.

It grew into allegations of political interference, letters warning of pressure, and a fierce war of words between Maharashtra’s ruling BJP and the Opposition.

The case The 29-year-old doctor was found hanging in her hotel room in Phaltan on October 23. On her palm, she had written the names of sub-inspector Gopal Badane and software engineer Prashant Bankar, alleging rape and harassment. Both were arrested soon after.

Investigators have since discovered that the doctor was in a relationship with Bankar, her landlord’s son, but that it had turned strained in recent months. Meanwhile, she had filed multiple complaints accusing police officials of pressuring her to issue medical certificates.

In one, she warned, “If anything happens to me, the police will be responsible.”

The political turn The doctor had written to senior officials weeks before her death, saying she was being coerced by police and political aides to issue fitness certificates. In one letter, she mentioned that she was made to speak to an MP who berated her over the phone.

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who visited Satara on Sunday to inaugurate developmental projects, publicly defended former BJP MP Ranjitsinh Naik Nimbalkar and MLA Sachin Patil, both of whom were accused by the Opposition of influencing or pressuring the deceased doctor in her professional duties.

“Attempts were made to stop me from coming here. Some people are politicising everything,” Fadnavis said, giving a clean chit to the two leaders. “If there had been any evidence against them, I would have cancelled the programme and not come here. The police have arrested the accused, and we will not rest until justice is served.”

But his remarks have triggered sharp criticism from the Opposition, which accused him of prejudging an ongoing investigation.

Opposition's attack Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve lashed out at the chief minister, questioning his authority to exonerate political leaders while the probe was still underway.

“Is the chief minister himself an investigating officer now?” Danve asked. “Without waiting for the police report, how can he announce that someone is innocent?”

Danve also shared a letter allegedly written by the deceased doctor, in which she accused Naik Nimbalkar of pressuring her to issue a medical fitness certificate in a case linked to one Malhari Channe.

“The BJP and CM Fadnavis are protecting leaders like Nimbalkar and insulting women,” Danve said, claiming that the MP had spoken to the doctor through his assistant and tried to influence her decisions.

Naik Nimbalkar, however, denied all allegations, calling them politically motivated. “The Opposition is playing politics by dragging my name just to defame the CM. I have no connection with the incident,” he said.

What the doctor alleged? The doctor had reportedly written to senior health officials, accusing police officers of coercing her to issue medical fitness certificates to accused persons. She alleged that two personal assistants of an MP had even arrived at the hospital and made her speak to the MP, who scolded her for not cooperating.

She also wrote that sub-inspector Badane had threatened her inside the emergency ward, and that her repeated complaints to senior doctors went unheeded. “If anything happens to me, the police will be responsible,” she had warned in a written statement to an inquiry committee in August.

Police's counter The police, however, have claimed that the doctor was non-cooperative and “reluctant to conduct pre-arrest medical examinations at night.” Officials at the Phaltan police station alleged that her refusal to issue fitness certificates had delayed investigations and led to friction with local law enforcement.

The civil surgeon of Satara, Dr Yuvraj Karpe, confirmed that the deceased had been reminded of her duty to remain available round-the-clock, though he said she later showed signs of emotional distress.

Maharashtra doctor suicide case: More twists Investigators have also found evidence of a strained personal relationship between the doctor and Bankar, who was her landlord’s son. The two were reportedly close for months before their relationship soured.

Police sources said the doctor had proposed marriage to Bankar, which he declined. His family has since claimed that she was emotionally disturbed and had threatened to take her own life.

Still, the Opposition insists the case goes beyond personal tragedy. “This is not just about one woman doctor,” Danve said. “It is about how the system fails women who resist political or police pressure.”

BJP dismisses political motives The BJP has dismissed the Opposition’s allegations as an attempt to politicise a sensitive case. “The CM has already said justice will be done. Dragging unrelated names into this is an insult to the deceased and her family,” said a senior BJP leader from Pune.

The Satara police have formed a special team to probe all angles, including the allegations of political interference and the doctor’s earlier complaints against police officials.

(with inputs from Shrinivas Deshpande)

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).