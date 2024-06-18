Maharashtra: Eknath Shinde's late-night meeting with deputy CMs; BJP leaders head for Delhi

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde held a late-night review meeting with deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, which was followed by some of the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders of the state leaving for a review meeting in Delhi, news agency PTI reported on Tuesday. The details of the meeting are not available. The meeting held at Ajit Pawar's official residence was convened in the backdrop of the Mahayuti alliance's forgettable performance in the Lok Sabha elections (ANI/File)

The meeting held at Ajit Pawar's official residence was convened in the backdrop of the Mahayuti alliance's forgettable performance in the Lok Sabha elections, securing just 17 seats out of the total 48 seats in the state. Out of the 17, the BJP secured just 9, Shiv Sena secured 7, while the NCP, led by Ajit Pawar, bagged one.

With the state assembly elections in sight later this year, the BJP had appointed Union minister Bhupender Yadav as in-charge of the state party unit with Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw as his second-in-command.

Following the alliance's performance in the general polls, one of the deputy CMs, Devendra Fadnavis, offered to resign with the intent to work for the party full-time. The decision regarding Fadnavis stepping down too would be taken in the party meeting in Delhi, a source told PTI.

The meeting attended by Union home minister Amit Shah, Fadnavis, state party president Chandrashekhar Bawankule, cabinet ministers Chandrakant Patil and Sudhir Mungantiwar, and Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar would discuss both the assembly plans as well as individual roles, a source told The Indian Express on Tuesday.

Earlier, NCP (SP) leader Rohit Pawar on Monday claimed that 18-19 MLAs of the ruling NCP would switch sides following the monsoon session of the state assembly, reported PTI. The session, which will last from June 27 to July 12, would be the last session before the assembly elections.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi, the opposition consisting of the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) bagged 30 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

(with inputs from PTI and Indian Express)