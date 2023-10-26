Maharashtra: Five killed, 22 injured as bus overturns in Beed

Five people were killed and 22 others injured when a speeding private bus overturned in Maharashtra's Beed district on Thursday morning, police said. Among those killed, four were residents of Beed district and one was from Yavatmal.

The accident took place at Aashta Fata between 5.45 am and 6 am when the bus was on way from Mumbai to Beed, located about 120 km from here, they said.

The bus was moving at a high speed. Its driver apparently lost control over the wheels and as a result it met with the accident, the police said.

Among those killed, four were residents of Beed district and one was from Yavatmal, Ashti police station in-charge Santosh Khetmalas told PTI.

Besides, 22 people were injured in this accident. They were taken to various hospitals for treatment, he said.

