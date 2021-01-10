Maharashtra govt slashes Fadnavis' security cover; BJP says vendetta
The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government in Maharashtra has scaled down the security of former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and a few other leaders in the state, an official said.
The BJP reacted strongly to the development, with state unit chief spokesperson Keshav Upadhye terming the action unfortunate and a 'vendetta' of the ruling coalition against his party's leaders.
The state government announced in a circular that it has decided to trim the security cover of Fadnavis, who is now the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly and of his family, and also that of former Uttar Pradesh governor Ram Naik and MNS chief Raj Thackeray.
The government has also decided to withdraw the security cover of state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil and former minister Sudhir Mungantiwar, also of the BJP.
The decision was taken after a review of the security cover provided to various persons the state, the government said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Despite internal problems with alliance partner...': Manjhi salutes Nitish
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Heavy snowfall declared as state specific natural calamity under SDRF in J&K
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
People shouldn’t be made lab rats: Jharkhand minister on Covid vaccination drive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
OPD services at Rajiv Gandhi hospital from tomorrow, 1st surgery after 10 months
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CoWIN shall form foundation of Covid-19 inoculation drive: Centre
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sri Lankan Navy apprehends 9 Indian fishermen
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird flu scare reduces demand for chicken, increases demand for mutton
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DRDO develops products to help Indian army battle extreme cold in Eastern Ladakh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Go Back Bedi': Puducherry CM's agitation against Lt Governor enters third day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 20,000 police officials transferred within 2 years of posting in 2019
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from Hindustan Times| Flight ops nearing pre-Covid numbers: Puri
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A book for cancer patients telling them how to eat right
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Domestic flight ops steadily move towards pre-Covid numbers': Puri
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi prison department asks 3600 staff to enrol for Covid-19 vaccine shot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New Covid-19 strain in India: No fresh case in last 24 hours, tally stands at 90
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox