Maharashtra govt wants your opinion on building Metro Bhavan in Aarey

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 16:04 IST

The Maharashtra state government has invited suggestions and objections from citizens on converting 2.03 hectares of land reserved as no-development zone (NDZ) in Aarey colony to Metro Bhavan.

Metro Bhavan will be a centralised operation and control centre for all upcoming metro corridors in the Mumbai metropolitan region. According to a notification issued by the urban development department, citizens can view the plan at the metropolitan commissioner’s office in Bandra Kurla Complex, the development plan department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation office and the deputy director of town planning in Fort.

The notification states, “The government is satisfied that in public interest it is expediment to change the land use.” In June 2018, the government had also named MMRDA as the special planning authority for this land parcel.

Citizens can send their suggestions and objections before September 5 to the deputy director of town planning, Greater Mumbai.

Dilip Kawathkar, joint projects director, MMRDA said, “The state government has transferred 2.03 hectares of land to MMRDA to construct the Metro Bhavan in Aarey colony. The urban development department has issued a notice to change the land use except for 5000 sqm of this space which has been reserved as a cemetry.”

On Tuesday, MMRDA appointed a project management consultant for the Metro Bhavan at a cost of Rs 12.51 crore.

The Metro Bhavan has been planned apart from the state government’s proposal to build a car shed for the underground Metro-3 (Colaba-Bandra-Seepz) which has been opposed by citizens.

A proposal to cut 2,700 trees in Aarey for the car shed received 82,000 objections from citizens. Apart from this, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has also planned a zoo in Aarey that citizens are opposing.

Godfrey Pimenta from the watchdog foundation urged citizens to file objections. He said, “The entire Aarey Milk Colony is on the verge of systematic environmental destruction and we cannot be mute spectators to this mindless development.”

Zoru Bhatena, an activist said The government is going “all out to destroy Aarey” by hook or by crook.

