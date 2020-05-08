Maharashtra nears 20,000-mark, with 1,089 fresh Covid-19 cases

india

Updated: May 08, 2020 23:41 IST

With 1,089 new patients testing positive for Covid-19 and taking the total number to 19,063, India’s worst affected state Maharashtra is now inching towards the 20,000 case mark and probably may touch it on Saturday. The state saw deaths of 37 coronavirus patients, the second highest single day tally so far.

The death toll in the state has touched 731.

Mumbai reported 748 new cases on Friday taking its tally to 12,142 Covid-19 cases and the death toll to 462. The state health department has added a disclaimer to the data it released saying that the 146 patients from Mumbai have been added to the ICMR data of cases on its portal on Thursday, but the reconciliation of the figure of the Mumbai cases is yet to be done. It has also stated that since the collection of data is a progressive process, the numbers could vary.

ALSO READ | ‘Army will not be deployed in Mumbai, we will fight Covid-19 together’: Uddhav Thackeray

The state also reported 37 Covid-19 deaths on Friday, taking the toll to 731. Mumbai saw 25 deaths, while 10 were in Pune and one each in Jalgaon and Amravati. 17 of the patients who died on Tuesday were above 60 years of age, while 16 were in the age group of 40-59 years, remaining were below 40 years of age. 27 of them had high-risk co-morbidities.

Maharashtra is inching towards the 20,000 cases mark and is expected to reach it by Saturday. If it happens the state would register 10,000 cases in just 9 days, after breaching the 10,000-case mark on April 30, with a total of 10,498 cases. It crossed 15,000 cases on May 5 when the total of the Covid-19 cases was 15,525.

The mortality rate in the state stood at 3.86%, down from 7.21% on April 12, but the number of deaths is increasing, with 362 deaths in the past ten days. The country’s mortality rate is hovering around 3.35%.

ALSO READ | Covid-19 hotspots in Maharashtra could see lockdown extension: Report

In the past 24 hours, the state has carried out 10,245 coronavirus tests and 1,089 people have tested positive, which is 10.62% of the total number of people tested. The number of tests in the state touched 2,12,350 on Friday. 1,92,197 of them were negative. 1,39,531 people are currently under home quarantine, while 13,494 are under institutional quarantine. 13,552 teams of health workers have screened 52.64 lakh people for suspected infection, after they came in contact with patients.

At least, 3470 patients have fully recovered from various hospitals, after testing positive in the past six weeks. Maharashtra has 1139 containment zones earmarked for the strict lockdown owing to the high number of positive patients. In Mumbai, the municipal corporation has broken the zones into smaller ones for better monitoring.

Maharashtra breached the 10,000 mark on April 30, 53 days since the first case on March 9. The state took five days to cross the next 5,000. India’s worst-hit state has been witnessing a rapid rise in cases over the past few days. In the past ten days, since April 26, 7,897 cases and 299 deaths have been recorded across the state. Mumbai has seen 4,455 cases and 196 deaths in the period.

The tragic rail accident killing 16 migrant workers in Aurangabad on Friday morning led to a blame game between governments. The state government has blamed it on the Centre for the delay in response to the state’s demand for special trains for the evacuation of migrants. But at the same time, the authorities are facing the criticism within for the failure of the district administration in putting the migrants in shelter camps.

“Allowing the migrants to walk on the highways and railway track was a big flaw in the system. They were walking for the last four-five days on the highways in the absence of means to travel back to their homes. They should have been given confidence about the travelling arrangements to return,” said a minister requesting anonymity.

The ruling Congress and Nationalist Congress Party have criticized BJP-ruled states like Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka alleging that the states have been refusing entry to the migrants going back from Maharashtra. Congress leader and revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat said on Friday that that owing to the delay in the permissions from other states the evacuation has been delayed.

“We have more than 10 lakh migrant workers who want to go back to their respective states. 32 Shramik trains have so far departed from various stations in Maharashtra, but a few states are not giving permission as quickly as expected. The entire process of sending these migrants is intricate and time consuming and needs quick response from the receiving states,” Thorat said.

The expert committee of bureaucrats including retired IAS officers constituted to suggest the steps for the revival of the state economy submitted its report to the state government on Friday. The committee has suggested, among others, for the earmarking of the ‘Negative’ list of activities than ‘Permitted’ list during lockdown to outline the non-containment zones. It has stated that it will help in boosting business activities. It has suggested that the list be based on activities precluding social distancing and the activities that are not very critical for economy.

The committee has also recommended emphasis on Mumbai by launching a special project to re-start the economy and has also suggested a special programme to support vulnerable groups like street vendors, drivers, and self employed service providers. It has also recommended addressing individual sectors and activities and new business classes. Deputy chief minister and finance minister Ajit Pawar said that the report will now be kept before the state cabinet for a final nod.