e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 02, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Maharashtra launches ‘Mission Begin Again’ today with further relaxations

Maharashtra launches ‘Mission Begin Again’ today with further relaxations

As part of relaxations, the state government allowed inter district travel, more workforce in private and government offices, operation of hotels and lodges at the full strength

india Updated: Sep 02, 2020 10:07 IST
Swapnil Rawal
Swapnil Rawal
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
People wait for a state transport to go to their native place from Pune on August 26.
People wait for a state transport to go to their native place from Pune on August 26. (Ravindra Joshi/HT photo)
         

As Maharashtra launches its ‘Mission Begin Again’ with further relaxations coming into force on Wednesday, authorities are apprehensive about a spike in Covid-19 cases across the state. A day ago, the state had already shot past the 800,000-mark with 15,765 new patients taking the Covid-19 case tally to 808,306.

Also read: What’s allowed, what’s not in Maharashtra’s Unlock 4

As part of relaxations, the state government allowed inter district travel, more workforce in private and government offices, operation of hotels and lodges at the full strength.

Officials feel the spread of coronavirus in rural Maharashtra could increase with more inter-district movement. However, the state government has directed the local administration to adopt ‘Chase the Virus’ programme in September. The campaign calls for increased surveillance to trace and track high-risk contacts.

“We anticipate a spike in cases with freer movement between districts. We saw jump in cases after major relaxations were provided in May with opening up of industries and businesses. But the administrations have been asked to ramp up medical infrastructure beforehand. Besides, ‘Chase The Virus’ programme will be adopted to break the chain of transmission,” an official said, requesting anonymity.

Under the campaign, 15 people who come in close contact with a patient will be strictly put in institutional quarantine. The campaign has yielded good results in Mumbai, Malegaon and a few other locations.

Meanwhile, the state is inching towards the grim landmark of 25,000 fatalities due to Covid-19. The state, which has recorded 24,903 deaths so far, is expected to breach 25,000-mark on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Mumbai reported 1,142 cases and 35 deaths, though Pune district remained on the top in cases and fatalities. Pune city saw 1, 738 cases and 40 deaths, rural part of the district reported 776 cases and 7 fatalities, while Pimpri-Chinchwad reported 979 cases and 5 deaths.

Nagpur, Satara and Solapur districts were key contributors in new cases on Tuesday with 1, 491(22deaths), 780(17 deaths) and 467 (15 deaths) cases respectively.

The state’s active caseload stood at 198,523 as on Tuesday. The total of recovered patients reached 584,537 after 10,978 recoveries were reported in the past 24 hours, taking the recovery rate to 72.32%, against national rate of 76.63%. The number of recovered and discharged patients in Mumbai was 1,18,859 with a recovery rate of 80.88%, and active cases stood at 20,067.

tags
top news
India again records over 78,000 new Covid-19 cases, tally crosses 3.76 million
India again records over 78,000 new Covid-19 cases, tally crosses 3.76 million
Vindicated, Dr Kafeel urges UP government to restore his job, wants to ‘serve the nation’
Vindicated, Dr Kafeel urges UP government to restore his job, wants to ‘serve the nation’
Rajnath dials Opposition over Question Hour issue
Rajnath dials Opposition over Question Hour issue
Sushant Singh Rajput death: NCB makes first arrest in drugs case
Sushant Singh Rajput death: NCB makes first arrest in drugs case
Maharashtra Unlock 4 kicks in today: Here is what’s allowed, what’s not
Maharashtra Unlock 4 kicks in today: Here is what’s allowed, what’s not
Uighur issue resonates in US presidential polls, China’s ‘Iron Brother’ Pakistan silent
Uighur issue resonates in US presidential polls, China’s ‘Iron Brother’ Pakistan silent
China pushing to double nuclear warhead arsenal: Pentagon
China pushing to double nuclear warhead arsenal: Pentagon
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputTelangana’s Covid-19 tallyJEE main 2020Unlock 4

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In