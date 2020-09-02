Maharashtra Unlock 4 kicks in today: Here is what’s allowed, what’s not

india

Updated: Sep 02, 2020 09:04 IST

The guidelines for the fourth phase of relaxation from Covid-19 lockdown issued by the Maharashtra government come into effect on Wednesday, a day after the conclusion of Ganpati festival.

Even as the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government has announced major relaxations in this phase (called Unlock 4), the general lockdown in the state will continue till September 30 as part of efforts to contain the virus outbreak, chief secretary Sanjay Kumar said in a statement on Monday.

Here’s is everything that changes from September 2:

--Inter-district movement eased: The state government has allowed inter-district movement of persons and goods, including those for cross-land border trade under treaties with neighbouring countries, beginning Wednesday. People do not require an e-pass to carry out such a trip anymore.

--Travel on long distance trains: Passenger reservation system has been enabled and starting September 2, people can travel in long-distance trains only on reserved tickets, an official said. But this travel will be restricted to special trains, which are being plied to Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and other states, he said, adding that the railways is currently running 32 such trains and there will be no change in the frequency.

Unlike earlier, these trains will now stop at various stations in the state along the way depending on their scheduled stops.

--Hotels can operate with full staff: The hotels, guest houses and lodges in Maharashtra can now resume their operations with 100% staff strength, up from a third of their capacity since July 8.

-- Private buses can ply: Private passenger buses and mini buses have been allowed to operate too.

--More people allowed in offices: The Thackeray government has permitted increased attendance in offices during Unlock 4. Private offices can now operate at 30% of their strength (or 30 employees, whichever is more), according to the notification. The cap was earlier put at 10%.

In government offices, all officers in Class A and B category have been asked to attend the office daily while the attendance of those in category C and D has been increased to 50% or minimum 50 employees in areas, excluding the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Pune Metropolitan Region.

--Gyms, worship places may open later: “From operations of the gymnasium to opening of the religious places are on the cards. Even the Centre has given relaxations in a phased manner and some of them come into effect from September 21. We have ample time to think over more relaxations till then,” said a senior government official.

What remains unchanged

-- Inter-state travel remains suspended: Even as the state has allowed the resumption of inter-district movement, the inter-state travel travel still remains suspended.

--Ban on operations of Metro services in Mumbai: Although the Centre has allowed metro trains to resume operations from September 7, the Maharashtra government has decided to continue with the ban on operations of Metro services in Mumbai at least for one more month, according to the notification.

-- Frequency of long distance trains: While restrictions have not been eased for local trains, frequency of special long-distance trains, which are currently being plied, also remains unchanged, an official said.

--Schools, colleges shut: Schools, colleges, educational institutions, theatres, swimming pools, bars will remain closed till September 30, the notification has stated.

-- Restrictions on gathering to continue: The restrictions on social, political, cultural gatherings, too, continue, the notification has stated. The Centre, however, has allowed academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious and political functions with a ceiling of 100 people September 21 onwards.