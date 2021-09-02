Maharashtra may bring curbs back to avert third Covid wave

Amid the possibility of the third wave of Covid-19 infections, the Maharashtra government is mulling reimposing curbs to contain the spread of the virus. Although the restrictions are unlikely to be rolled out immediately, the state government may think of night curfew or restrictions on gatherings after the Ganesh festival, which starts on September 10.

The state government expects a rise in Covid-19 cases between September 15 and the first week of October, which could be the beginning of the third wave, according to state health officials. Opening up of activities two weeks ago and crowding during the festivals are expected to lead to a rise in daily cases, which currently hover around 4,800 a day.

Mumbai’s guardian minister Aslam Shaikh said restrictions could be reimposed by September-end if cases rose significantly. “According to the task force, cases may increase by September-end and it may necessitate the resumption of restrictions. If people follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour rigorously, there would not be a rise in the number of cases,” he said.

On Wednesday, the state reported 4,456 new Covid-19 cases and 183 fresh deaths, taking the case tally to 6,469,332 and the toll to 137,496. Mumbai saw a rise in cases with the addition of 415 infections on Wednesday — its highest daily caseload is highest in 44 days. Around 70% of the state’s Covid-19 caseload comes from five western Maharashtra districts of Pune, Ahmednagar, Satara, Solapur, and Sangli. Of the 44,366 cases during August 22-31, 30,888 or 70% are from these districts.

The CM is expected to hold a review meeting with the state-appointed task force of doctors and officials from health and other departments in the next few days to discuss the steps in the wake of the possibility of the rise in cases.