Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik urges NCB to probe 26 ‘fake’ drug raid cases

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on Friday urged the narcotics control bureau (NCB) to probe the 26 cases brought forward by an anonymous employee of the agency alleging that agency’s zonal director Sameer Wankhede framed innocent people.

“One Shekhar Kamble, a witness in one of the 26 cases, has narrated how the NCB officials framed an innocent Nigerian citizen after the raid failed to catch the drug peddler... Nabbing offenders is the responsibility of NCB but if innocents are being framed then a probe shall be conducted,” Malik said.

Later in the day, Malik sent a letter to NCB, director general, SN Pradhan seeking probe into the allegations made in the letter. “The NCB has said it will not take cognisance of the anonymous letter purportedly written by an NCB employee as the Central Vigilance Commission guidelines are against it,” the NCP leader added.

“These are malicious allegations to target my reputation. They are false and are being levelled for the first time in the 15 years of my service. I condemn the attempt in strong words,” Sameer Wankhede said.

Malik also reiterated his demand for action against Fashion TV executive Kashiff Khan, who he said organised a cruise ship rave party that was raided by NCB zonal director Sameeer Wankhede’s team on October 2 in which Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested the next day.

Meanwhile, Kashiff Khan refuted all Malik’s allegations and said that the minister has been “misled and misinformed”. He also said that he is not the organiser of any party at the cruise and Fashion TV was the official sponsor of the event. He also clarified that he has “no relation with Wankhede” as claimed by Malik.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship, which was on its way to Goa on October 2. A total of 20 people have been arrested so far in the case.

Terming the allegations as baseless, Kashiff Khan told a news channel that Malik’s allegations were baseless. “Nawab Malik is very misled and misinformed. I think he has all the wrong information...All the allegations and baseless comments are completely false and I am not aware why he is doing that...”

Malik has also alleged that Kiran Gosavi, a witness in the Aryan Khan drugs case who was arrested in a cheating case in Pune on Thursday, is linked with a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader. He, however, has withheld the name of the BJP leader and said it will be disclosed during winter session of the state legislature commencing from December 7.

“Kiran Gosavi is a director in a private limited company along with a BJP leader and his wife... Many big names will come out in the winter session,” he said, refusing to disclose the name.

BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhye said, “He (Nawab Malik) should tell the name first and then make the allegations. Making an allegation without revealing a name is not right,” Upadhye said, responding to the allegation.

Malik also said that Wankhede is puppet in the hands of BJP . However, Wankhede refuted the NCP leader's claims.

Leader of opposition and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “Malik keeps speaking the entire day as he does not have anything else to do. There is no need to react on his every comment.”

The Bombay high court on Thursday granted bail to Aryan Khan and other accused in the case including Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha after hearing of their bail pleas.