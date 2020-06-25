Maharashtra: More relaxations of Covid-19-related restrictions expected after 30 June

india

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 13:58 IST

Mumbai: With the first phase of the Maharashtra government’s Mission Begin Again set to end on June 30, the relaxation of more Covid-19-related restrictions can be expected in the state from next month.

The government formed a transport task force on Tuesday to look into resolving issues affecting public transport, which has seen minimal easing in the first phase of the mission to gradually open up the state after months of being in lockdown. The 13-member task force will meet for the first time on Friday.

“There will be deliberations this week, following which the government will announce the measures,” a senior official from the state government said on condition of anonymity.

However, experts have warned of a second wave of coronavirus infections in July and called for a gradual relaxation of restrictions.

“If we start everything from July 1, we might have a second wave around July 15, and we need to be very mindful of this. Relaxations in a controlled manner can enable us to tackle the virus in a comfortable manner,” Shashank Joshi, a member of the state-appointed task force said on Wednesday.

The state-appointed task force includes specialist doctors from government and private hospitals who suggest measures to minimise the death rate and for the clinical management of the Covid-19 patients who are critically ill.

Peehu Pardeshi of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences said, “There have been new spurts [of infections] with relaxations. Phase-wise relaxation should be accompanied by stricter monitoring and ensuring social distancing.”

On May 31, the government extended the lockdown till June 30, and announced phased easing of restrictions. All markets, commercial areas and shops were opened on an odd-even basis from June 5.

After that, private offices were allowed to operate with up to 10% of their staff according to needs, with the remaining staff working from home. Intra-district bus services were allowed from June 8.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state, with more than 140,000 Covid-19 cases reported till Wednesday evening. The state reported 208 fatalities on Wednesday, taking the toll to 6,739.

Mumbai recorded 1,118 new infections and 82 fatalities on Wednesday, inching closer to the 70,000-mark for infections, which were at 69,528.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region, which consists of an urban agglomeration around the city, has seen a spurt in cases, causing concern for the administration.