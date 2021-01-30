Maharashtra mulling plan for incentives for gram panchayats in Gadchiroli

The Maharashtra government is considering a proposal to provide incentives to Gram Panchayats in Naxal-affected areas of Gadchiroli district, where the recent local bodies' elections were held smoothly, an official said on Saturday.

Gadchiroli district recorded more than 70 per cent polling in the recently-held Gram Panchayat polls in the state.

During his visit to the district earlier this week, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had asked Collector Deepak Singla to send a proposal to provide financial incentives to Gram Panchayats, where polls were held successfully.

Speaking to PTI, Singla said villages where elections were conducted smoothly for the first time will be recommended for financial incentives from the rural development department.

There are 340 Gram Panchayats in Gadchiroli, of which 100 are located in the interior areas, he said.

"We are yet to send a proposal and finalise which villages can be given financial incentive of anywhere between ₹5 lakh to ₹10 lakh. We will send the proposal by next week," the official said.