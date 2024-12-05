Maharashtra CM swearing-in: When and where to watch Devendra Fadnavis's oath-taking ceremony at Azad Maidan?

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis will be sworn in as the chief minister of Maharashtra for the third time on Thursday. Eknath Shinde of the Shiv Sena and NCP leader Ajit Pawar are expected to be sworn in as deputy chief ministers in the new cabinet. Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar were deputy chief ministers under outgoing chief minister Eknath Shinde under the Mahayuti government. Preparations are underway for the oath-taking ceremony of the Maha Yuti government, scheduled for December 05th, at Azad Maidan in Mumbai on Tuesday. (File)(ANI)

Where will Maharashtra CM swearing-in ceremony be held?

The ceremony will take place at 5.30pm in Mumbai's Azad Maidan. The Mumbai Police have made special arrangements to accommodate over 40,000 people, including many supporters from the Mahayuti alliance.

More than 3,500 police personnel and 520 officers have been deployed to maintain security at the venue. Specialised teams from the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), the quick response team (QRT), the riots control team, the delta, combat teams, and the bomb detection and disposal squad will be on standby, ensuring that every possible threat is mitigated.

The Mumbai Police has also issued advisories and traffic restrictions from 12pm until the end of the event. Read here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mahayuti alliance leaders, and several BJP chief ministers are expected to attend the event. According to an NDTV report, opposition MVA leaders, including Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar, have also been invited.

Eknath Shinde congratulates Devendra Fadnavis

Outgoing caretaker chief minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday congratulated Maharashtra chief minister designate Fadnavis on his election as the BJP Legislative Party leader and extended his best wishes at Varsha Bungalow in Mumbai.

Shinde's role in the new cabinet under Fadnavis remains uncertain. Eknath Shinde left the choice of chief minister face to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah after reports suggested he was upset about being denied the top post.

(With PTI inputs)