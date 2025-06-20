Heavy rain likely across Maharashtra in next 2-3 hours, rivers breach danger mark

Several districts of Maharashtra have been placed on high alert as very heavy to heavy rains are likely in the state in the next 2-3 hours. The relentless rainfall has also pushed multiple rivers across Maharashtra above the danger mark, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and local authorities said. The bank of the Godavari River was flooded following heavy rains in Nashik on Thursday.(PTI)

A red alert — the highest level of weather warning — has been issued for Palghar district and the ghat regions of Nashik and Pune, forecasting extremely heavy rain in isolated areas.

An orange alert has been sounded for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Nashik, Ratnagiri, and parts of Satara, cautioning residents of potential flooding and hazardous conditions.

The alerts remain in effect until 8:30 am on June 20

Maharashtra rivers breach danger mark amid heavy rains

In Raigad, the Amba and Kundalika rivers have crossed the danger level, and a warning has been issued for the Patalganga River as well.

In Ratnagiri, the Jagbudi River is also flowing above the danger level. As a precaution, all schools and colleges in the Raigad district have been declared closed for the day.

Some rivers, like Amba and Jagbudi, have flooded a few towns on their banks. In western Maharashtra, the Indrayani and some other rivers are also in flood.

In Nashik, the Godavari River is swollen due to heavy rains in the catchment area. In the Sindhudurg district, access to Nadar village in Kudal tehsil has been cut off due to overflowing of the local Hateri river.

Landslide in Ratnagiri

Meanwhile, a landslide occurred at Kuchambe village in Sangmeshwar tehsil of Ratnagiri, and the villagers were moved to safer locations.

As per the Maharashtra State Disaster Management Cell, Mumbai recorded the highest 142.6 mm rainfall in the state in the 24 hours ending at 11 am, followed by 134.1 mm rain in Raigad district, 120.9 mm in Palghar district, 90.3 mm in Thane and 60.5 mm in Mumbai suburban district.

