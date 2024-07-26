Maharashtra Rain News Live: More showers likely in Mumbai, BMC schools to remain open

The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert till 8:30am for Thane, Pune, Raigad, Mumbai and Palghar, the Mumbai Police said. Schools will remain closed in Palghar, Thane and Raigad, while the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Mumbai said schools will remain open in the city. Mahrashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde said the NDRF, SDRF and Indian Army are on standby in case people need to be airlifted out of Pune. In Pune, at least 160 people stranded in houses and buildings in low-lying areas were rescued and taken to safety zones by the fire brigade....Read More

Heavy rainfall on July 25 led to at least four deaths in Pune as well as a landslide on the Pune-Raigad road, where one person is feared to be trapped and one person died. In Thane as well, two people have drowned due to the overflowing of the Barvi dam. Several people have been injured as well.

Incidents of short circuits, trees falling, property damage and river levels rising were experienced across the state.

All seven of the lakes supplying water to Mumbai overflowed after overnight rains. On the Pune-Raigad road, debris from a landslide halted all traffic, while internal city traffic was jammed as well.

Local trains also operated at a delay of 10-15 minutes, with the Panvel Chouk line suspended and re-directed to Kalyan. BEST buses also had to be redirected due to immense inundation in Mumbai city.

Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar were monitoring the situation and advised all citizens to remain indoors if possible.