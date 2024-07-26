Maharashtra Rain News Live: More showers likely in Mumbai, BMC schools to remain open
Rainfall across Maharashtra has led to immense flooding disrupting public and private transport and leading to flight operations being suspended in Mumbai due to low visibility and heavy rain.
The IMD has issued a red alert for Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Palghar and Raigad until 8:30 am on Friday.
The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert till 8:30am for Thane, Pune, Raigad, Mumbai and Palghar, the Mumbai Police said. Schools will remain closed in Palghar, Thane and Raigad, while the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Mumbai said schools will remain open in the city. Mahrashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde said the NDRF, SDRF and Indian Army are on standby in case people need to be airlifted out of Pune. In Pune, at least 160 people stranded in houses and buildings in low-lying areas were rescued and taken to safety zones by the fire brigade....Read More
Heavy rainfall on July 25 led to at least four deaths in Pune as well as a landslide on the Pune-Raigad road, where one person is feared to be trapped and one person died. In Thane as well, two people have drowned due to the overflowing of the Barvi dam. Several people have been injured as well.
Incidents of short circuits, trees falling, property damage and river levels rising were experienced across the state.
All seven of the lakes supplying water to Mumbai overflowed after overnight rains. On the Pune-Raigad road, debris from a landslide halted all traffic, while internal city traffic was jammed as well.
Local trains also operated at a delay of 10-15 minutes, with the Panvel Chouk line suspended and re-directed to Kalyan. BEST buses also had to be redirected due to immense inundation in Mumbai city.
Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar were monitoring the situation and advised all citizens to remain indoors if possible.
Maharashtra Rain News Live: Schools and colleges to remain closed in Thane
Thane Municipal Corporation has said that schools and colleges in Thane will remain closed on July 26 due to heavy rainfall in the district. Schools and colleges were also closed on Thursday.
The IMD has issued a red alert for Thane till 8:30 am. Thane station received 163 mm of rain between 8 am on Wednesday and 8 am on Thursday. Major waterlogging took place in the district, leading to disruption in traffic.
The Ulhas and Kalu rivers breached the danger level mark in Thane district and NDRF has been in contact with local authorities to ensure the safety of citizens.
Maharashtra Rain News Live: Central Railway cancels trains to Pune
The Central Railway has cancelled a few trains to Pune on July 26 due to heavy rains, waterlogging and increased water levels in the Badlapur Vangani section.
Train 12124 CSMT-Pune Deccan Queen Express, Train 12126 CSMT-Pune Pragati Express and Train 12127 CSMT-Pune Intercity Express have been cancelled.
A Central Railways spokesperson also told news agency ANI that other trains may face issues with punctuality as well due to low visibility. “Due to heavy rain, loco pilots have to decrease the speed as the visibility decreases due to wind and rain and it affects the punctuality,” he said.
He also added that people had been urged to stay inside and depending on the situation, more safety measures will be undertaken
Maharashtra Rain News Live: BMC says weather in Mumbai back to normal but Mumbai police urges people to stay indoors
In a contrasting set of statements, the BMC assured citizens in a post on X that schools and colleges will be re-opened as Mumbai returns to normal, while the Mumbai police asked people to stay indoors due to the red alert issued for the city.
“The weather and rainfall in Mumbai are normal at present, allowing life in the metropolitan city to proceed smoothly. As a result, all schools and colleges in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) area will remain open on a regular basis tomorrow, Friday, 26th July," the BMC posted.
However the Mumbai police said in a post, “IMD has declared a Red alert for Mumbai till tomorrow morning 8.30am. Requesting all Mumbaikars to stay indoors, until essential. Please stay safe. #Dial100 #Dial112 in case of any emergencies.”