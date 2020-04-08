Maharashtra reports 8 coronavirus deaths, 117 positive cases in a day

india

Updated: Apr 08, 2020 20:53 IST

Maharashtra, which has registered the highest number of Covid-19 cases in the country so far, reported 117 new cases of the deadly coronavirus on Wednesday taking the state count to a staggering 1,135 patients, state Rajesh Tope said.

Of the 117 new cases reported on Wednesday, 72 are from the capital city Mumbai. The death toll in the state has reached 72 with eight deaths being reported today.

“With the new 117 cases, the state’s tally is 1,135 now. The death toll has also increased to 72 with 8 new deaths,” the health minister said.

Mumbai city has reported 72 cases followed by 36 testing positive in Pune.

A 64-year-old male patient from Dharavi died at KEM Hospital today due to coronavirus, marking the second death from Asia’s largest slum, a statement from BMC said.

The number of coronavirus patients in the country touched 5,274 with Union health ministry data revealing that 773 fresh cases had been reported across states in the last 24 hours. As many as 149 people have died so far after testing positive for the deadly pathogen.

Talking about strategies initiated in Maharashtra, which has also registered the highest number of deaths so far, Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry said a door-to door survey is being conducted in a 35 square kilometer area in Pune Central and Kondhwa region as part of which teams of health workers are checking on people with co-morbidities like diabetes and hypertension and if they had contact with an infected patient or any history of travel abroad.

“In Pune district, the central region of Pune and Kondhwa area has been sealed effectively and a door-to-door survey of homes located across 35 sq km area is being carried out. The team is also checking people with co-morbidity like diabetes and hypertension apart from travel history and contact tracing,” a state health ministry statement read.

Maharashtra has reported the most coronavirus deaths at 72, followed by Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh at 13 each and Delhi at 9. Telangana, Punjab and Tamil Nadu have reported seven fatalities each.