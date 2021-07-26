Maharashtra records 6,843 new Covid cases; state may relax some curbs

Maharashtra on Sunday recorded 6,843 new cases. The state’s daily Covid-19 caseload have hovered between 6,000 and 7,000 for the past three weeks, so the state government may relax some restrictions this week. It has been facing pressure from various quarters to relax rules, considering the impact on businesses due to the restrictions. Even districts that were hit badly by the second wave have started witnessing a drop in the daily caseload and the positivity rate.

Dr Subhash Salunkhe, advisor to the state on Covid-19 management, said, “The government can give some relaxations as cases have stabilised. However, at the same time, strict monitoring should be followed daily for various aspects like daily cases, positivity rates, bed occupancy as well as liquid-oxygen consumption,” said Dr Salunkhe.

He said the timings of the shops can be extended from the closing time of 4pm along with an emphasis on vaccination of those working in these establishments. However, Salunkhe said, local trains need to be opened in a staggered manner. “There should be strict enforcement on Covid-19 appropriate behaviour,” he added.

The Indian Hotels and Restaurant Association, an association of restaurant owners, has petitioned the government to extend the timings. “The government needs to allow us to operate till at least 11pm as the cases have come down drastically. We are ready to operate at 50% capacity and also follow all guidelines. The rules need to be relaxed as we are unable to sustain at all in this restrictive timings,” said Shetty.