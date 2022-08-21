Home / India News / Maharashtra reports 1,835 new Covid cases, marginal drop from Saturday

Published on Aug 21, 2022 11:23 PM IST

According to the state health bulletin, two deaths have been reported in 24 hours.

Maharashtra reports marginally low Covid-19 cases with 1,835 fresh infections (Reuters File Photo)
Written by Manjiri Sachin Chitre | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 1,835 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, marginally lower than a day ago. This is the second straight day that the state has recorded less than 2,000 cases. According to the state health bulletin, two deaths have been reported during the same period. On Saturday, Maharashtra had seen 1,855 cases in 24 hours. A day earlier, the state had seen 2,285 cases and five fatalities.

The fatality rate in the state currently stands at 1.83 per cent, the bulletin said.

A total of 20,55 patients have been discharged in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate in the state is 98.02 per cent.

Also read: Delhi reports 942 fresh Covid-19 cases, no new death

Currently, there are a total of 11,641 active cases in the state with Mumbai reporting the highest number of active cases at 5,761, followed by Thane at 1,925, Pune (1,579), Palghar (280), Raigad (280), Ratnagiri (42), Sindhudurg (65), Satara (59), Sangli (66), and Kolhapur (97).

Meanwhile, India's daily Covid-19 tally dropped by 13 per cent in the last 24 hours as the country witnessed 11,539 fresh infections, the Union health ministry data stated on Sunday. The fresh deaths due to Covid-19 were at 34, including nine deaths reconciled by Kerala, taking the overall fatalities to 5,27,332.

The daily positivity rate in the country is at 3.75 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate is at 3.88 per cent.

