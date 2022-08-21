Delhi reports 942 fresh Covid-19 cases, no new death

Delhi on Sunday reported 942 fresh Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 7.25 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

No new death has been reported due to the disease. The fresh cases on Sunday came out of 13,001 tests conducted the previous day, the bulletin said.

With this, Delhi's caseload went up to 19,93,823 and the death toll to 26,420.

On Saturday, Delhi saw 1,109 Covid-19 cases, with a positivity rate of 11.23 per cent, and nine fatalities.

Last Monday, the city had logged eight deaths and 1,227 cases with a positivity rate of 14.57 per cent.

Before this, the city had logged more than 2,000 cases daily for 12 consecutive days. The national capital recorded 12 deaths due to Covid-19 on February 13.

The number of active Covid-19 cases in Delhi now stands at 5,141, down from 5,559 the previous day. As many as 3,729 patients are in home-isolation, the bulletin showed.

Of the 9,422 beds reserved for Covid-19 patients in various Delhi hospitals, 494 were occupied.

There are 305 containment zones in the city, it added.

Despite high positivity rate, the city government is not implementing the graded response action plan (GRAP) devised by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority since hospital admissions are low.

The GRAP, which came into force in August last year, stipulated measures to be taken by the government in accordance with the positivity rate and bed occupancy for locking and unlocking of various activities.

The number of daily Covid-19 cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic.