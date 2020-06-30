Maharashtra reports less than 5k new Covid 19 cases, Mumbai less than 1,000

india

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 21:10 IST

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 245 deaths due to coronavirus and 4,878 cases of new Covid 19 infections in the last twenty four hours, taking the total number of cases in the state to 1,74,761, including 75,979 active cases. Out of 245 deaths reported by the health department on Tuesday, 95 occurred in the last 48 hours and the remaining 150 are backlogged from the previous period.

The trend of high number of positive cases recorded daily continues in Maharashtra, however, the state recorded less than 5,000 cases on Tuesday. Daily spike of over 5,000 Covid-19 cases have been recorded on five occasions in the past 20 days, the new daily cases have been over 3,000 in the remaining 15 days.

The extent of sharp rise in the infections in the state can be gauged from the fact that on May 24, the state’s tally stood at a mere 3,041 cases. The viral infections are in a spiral since June 17, when over 3,000 Covid-19 positive cases were first reported on a single day.

Ban on travel beyond 2km was necessary, says Maharashtra CM

On June 25, Maharashtra had reported 4,841 Covid-19 positive cases, and on successive days till June 29, the daily count was 5024, 5318, 5,493, 5,257, respectively.

A total of 90,911 patients have recovered in the state including the 1,951, who were discharged today. The state is also close to recording 10 lakh tests with 9,66,723 samples tested till Tuesday.

Mumbai recorded less than 893 cases in the last twenty-four hours taking the total number of Covid-19 infections in the city to 77,658 including 4,556 casualties. 93 of these deaths were reported in the past 24 hours.

Maharashtra is India’s worst affected state by the disease and it along with Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat accounts for nearly two-third of the national tally of 5,66,840 as of Tuesday.

A glimpse of the massive impact of the disease on state’s frontline warriors was given earlier today, when state home minister Anil Deshmukh revealed that as many as 4,861 personnel of Maharashtra Police have tested positive for Covid-19 so far. He added that while 3,699 policemen have recovered, 59 have succumbed to the disease.

Earlier today, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for extending the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana by five months till November end. This programme provides free ration to over 80 crore poor people, worst-hit by the disease. Thackeray had requested Modi to extend the scheme during a recent video conference meeting, the chief minister’s office said in a statement, which added that nearly seven crore people in the state will benefit from the scheme.

On Monday, the state government also notified lockdown 6:0, which comes into effect from Wednesday and will be in place till July 31.

Long-distance travel for non-essential work has been further restricted in the densely populated Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), which comprises nine municipal corporations and a Covid-19 hotspot in the state.

Mumbai Police has restricted movements of people within a two-kilometre (km) radius from their residences except for office-goers and those engaged in providing essential services.