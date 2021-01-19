Maharashtra resumes Covid-19 vaccination drive after delay over CoWin
After a delay of two days, the Covid vaccination drive in Maharashtra resumed on Tuesday. The state intends to inoculate 28,500 people in a day through sessions at 285 centres across the state.
The drive resumed amid doubts over the efficiency of CoWIN app which developed technical glitches on January 16, the first day of the drive. On Saturday, the state government had announced a two-day suspension of the drive owing to problems in the software application.
Starting today, vaccination will take place four days a week, and will be done on Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday as well, the state government announced. Mumbai has 10 centres where vaccination will be carried out.
State health department officials said that the daily target of beneficiaries is a floating number. Each centre has been given a target of inoculating 100 beneficiaries per session day.
The CoWIN app, that assists programme managers while conducting vaccination sessions, had developed glitches on Saturday wherein it could not select beneficiaries to be inoculated, failing to send out messages to beneficiaries. Later, during the session, it was slow due to load on the server, officials said.
