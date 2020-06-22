Maharashtra’s Covid-19 count soars by 3,721 new cases to over 1.35 lakh, 113 more die

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 21:25 IST

Maharashtra on Monday detected 3,721 new Covid-19 cases taking the state’s coronavirus count to 1,35,796. With India’s coronavirus tally currently at 425,282 cases, Maharashtra remains the worst-hit state by the pandemic, accounting for almost one-third of the country’s total count.

The state reported 113 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 6,283

Financial capital Mumbai touched 67,586 with 1,098 new infections across the city.With 66 fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours, the city’s death toll climbed to 3,737 as more people succumbed to the deadly virus.

A total of 1,962 patients were discharged on Monday across the state, taking the number of recovered patients to 67,706, a health official said.

The number of active cases in Maharashtra under treatment now stands at 61,793.

In some encouraging news for the state, however, Asia’s largest slum, Mumbai’s Dharavi has managed to flatten the coronavirus curve to a large extent. But after a brief lull of about two weeks the deadly infection was back again with seventeen fresh Covid-19 cases being reported on June 19.

Despite reporting new Covid-19 cases, the Union health ministry on Sunday said that due to proactive measures adopted by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the Covid-19 growth rate in Dharavi has dipped to 1.02% in June.

Known for being highly congested with eight to ten people living in small shanties, the virus had started spreading swiftly in Dharavi in the month of April. A slew of steps taken by the BMC with regular testing and isolation of Covid-19 positive patients helped the Mumbai slum to curb the spread of the infectious disease largely. Currently, the total number of coronavirus cases in Dharavi stands at 2,158.

Barely eight days after recording 3 lakh Covid-19 infections, India on Sunday crossed the four lakh-mark with the biggest single-day spike of 15,413 new patients.

The country has a total of 1,74,384 active Covid-19 cases and 237,195 people have been cured of the disease, according to the health ministry. The country’s death toll now stands at 13,699

.India has seen a surge of 2,19,926 infections from June 1 till June 21 with Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh among the top five states that have seen a sharp rise in coronavirus cases.