Maharashtra sees spike of 8,623 fresh Covid-19 cases, Mumbai cases drop to 987

The gap between new infections and daily recoveries is increasing in Maharashtra as the state is seeing a steady rise of fresh Covid-19 infections. For the fourth consecutive day on Saturday, the state reported over 8,000 fresh infections. With 8,623 new cases and 3,638 recoveries, the Covid-19 curve of the state remains at a critical juncture. Mumbai, on the other hand, reported a dip for the first time in the past few days as with 987 cases, its daily toll fall below 1,000.

On Friday, the state reported 8,333 fresh cases while Mumbai's addition to it was 1,035. On Thursday, the state reported 8,702 fresh cases out of which 1,145 were in Mumbai.

Maharashtra districts are already on their guards as Amravati extended its ongoing lockdown for another week on Saturday. Lockdown has also been extended in Akola, Akot, Murjitnagar. Latur is observing voluntary Janata lockdown this weekend to contain the spread of the infections.

The spurt in the number of cases began in the second week of February, which is being seen as a result of general laxity, mutation of Covid-19 strains and unlocking. Restrictions have been imposed in the districts while surveillance has been strengthened in Mumbai.

As the 11 districts of the Vidarbha region have become epicentres of what is being called the second wave of infection in the state, other districts have isolated this region by imposing travel restrictions.

Washim in the Aurangabad division has emerged as a hotbed of infections after 229 schools students and three staff members were found positive at a hostel in the district. The priest and 18 other staff of Washim's Poharadevi temple also tested positive on Thursday.



