Maharashtra: SIT to probe Uddhav govt's alleged conspiracy of false cases against Fadnavis, Shinde

Amid allegations that false cases were filed against BJP leaders during Uddhav Thackeray's Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, the state government formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Friday to investigate the alleged conspiracy. Under the MVA government, criminal cases were filed against key BJP leaders Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde.(PTI)

The SIT, which will probe the accusations made by BJP leader Pravin Darekar, will be headed by Satyanarayan Chaudhary, Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Mumbai Police.

The four-member panel also includes Rajiv Jain, Deputy Inspector General of the State Reserve Police Force; Navnath Dhavle, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Mumbai police, and Adikrao Pol, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Mumbai.

The panel will probe and submit the report on the same within 30 days, the order said.

What are the allegations against Uddhav Thackeray's MVA govt

The decision to constitute an SIT was taken on the basis of information shared by the BJP's Pravin Darekar in the Maharashtra legislative council during the winter session in December 2024, the GR said.

Darekar had claimed that there was a conspiracy to register false cases against Fadnavis and Shinde. The Maharashtra leader also said that he had evidence in the form of audio recordings.

He claimed that under the MVA government led by Uddhav Thackeray, criminal cases were filed against key Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde.

Shinde, now Maharashtra deputy chief minister, was then part of the Uddhav Thackeray-led cabinet as urban development minister. He then rebelled against Thackeray and formed his own party. He later became the chief minister of Maharashtra in alliance with the BJP.

Fadnavis, on the other hand, became the Chief Minister of Maharashtra for the third time after the Mahayuti coalition's victory in the elections last November.

He was the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Maharashtra assembly during the MVA rule that lasted from November 2019 to June 2022. This was the time when cases against BJP leaders were filed.