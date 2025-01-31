‘Cabinet ke saath chullu bhar paani’: Devendra Fadnavis slams Arvind Kejriwal over Yamuna row

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis slammed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday during a Delhi assembly election campaign, recalling the former Delhi CM's promise to clean the Yamuna River and take a dip in it with his cabinet. Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis slammed Kejriwal over the Yamuna water issue(PTI)

During a rally, campaigning for BJP candidate Praveen Nimesh in the Gokal Pur assembly seat, CM Fadnavis hit out at Arvind Kejriwal for not fulfilling his promise to clean the Yamuna river during his tenure as chief minister.

Also Read: PM Modi slams Kejriwal's ‘Yamuna poisoned’ charge: ‘Water sent by Haryana…’

“Arvind Kejriwal had promised that he would clean the Yamuna river and take a dip in it along with his cabinet and ask for votes. But the Yamuna water is even more dirty than earlier,” news agency ANI quoted Devenra Fadnavis as saying.

"Arvind Kejriwal ji abhi apne cabinet ke saath chullu bhar paani mein dubki maaro aur Delhi se alvida ho jao (Arvind Kejriwal ji, you and your cabinet should drown in shame and bid farewell to Delhi)…this is what the people of Delhi are saying to you," he added.

Also Read: Haryana CM Saini dares Kejriwal, Rahul to drink Yamuna water

Fadnavis also expressed confidence in a BJP victory in the upcoming Delhi assembly elections, stating that the “sisters of Delhi” would bring a BJP government to power under the leadership of prime minister Narendra Modi.

Also Read: Arvind Kejriwal replies to Election Commission, says ‘Yamuna poisoning’ remark made in public interest

The Maharashtra chief minister also accused Kejriwal of betraying social activist Anna Hazare, in order to grab the chief ministerial seat.

"I don't know when he pushed Anna Hazare also and came and sat on the Delhi seat (CM seat). I am from Maharashtra, and I always meet Anna Hazare, who says that if there has to be the most dishonest person in the country, it would be Kejriwal," he said.

Yamuna Row

Earlier this week, Arvind Kejriwal sparked controversy after claiming that the BJP-led Haryana government was “mixing poison” in the Yamuna river.

His comments elicited sharp reactions from BJP leaders and the Haryana chief minister Nayyab Saini who filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India.

In his reply to the poll body, Kejriwal alleged that his statements were not made to disrupt public order but were aimed at addressing an "urgent public health crisis" over drinking water quality in the national capital.

Delhi is set to vote in a single phase on February 5, with vote counting scheduled for February 8.