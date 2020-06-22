Maharashtra: State Election Commission asks KDMC to start preliminary work for civic polls

mumbai

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 15:51 IST

The Maharashtra State Election Commission has urged the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) authorities to start the preliminary work for the civic polls -- slated to be held in October-November -- that were stalled in April-May because of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

The poll panel issued a notification on June 19, which stated the lockdown 5:0, which were imposed from June 8 to 30 to contain the spread of the pandemic, gave certain relief measures such as carrying out the preliminary work for the KDMC, which has 122 wards that last went to polls in November 2015.

“We’ve received a letter from the state election commission to prepare the draft for the civic polls, including carrying out the preliminary work. A decision on this matter will be taken soon,” said Sanjay Jadhav, secretary, KDMC.

The state election commission asked the civic body to follow all the protocols that have been announced under Maharashtra’s government’s Unlock 1.0 – Mission Begin Again campaign while carrying out the preliminary work.

“However, the notification didn’t mention the poll date. The commission has only given us permission to carry out the preliminary work,” Jadhav added.

The poll panel has approved carrying out those activities that can be conducted within the confines of civic offices and without contacting the voters.

Preliminary work includes finalising the delimitation of municipal wards, reservation of wards, etc.

The state poll panel chief UPS Madan needs to be intimated after the civic body completes its preliminary work.

Earlier, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had announced that of the 27 villages, which come under the KDMC’s jurisdiction, a separate civic body comprising 18 villages would be set up, and the rest (9) would continue to be the part of the existing municipal corporation.

“The contours of most of the wards will change, as 18 villages are to likely be removed from the civic body. The delimitation exercise will take a lot of time and effort,” said Vinita Rane, mayor, KDMC.