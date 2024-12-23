Menu Explore
Maharashtra: Teen dies by suicide after mother refuses to get him new phone

PTI |
Dec 23, 2024 08:20 AM IST

A 15-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide after his mother refused to get him a mobile phone on his birthday in Maharashtra's Sangli district, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred in Miraj city on Saturday night, an official said.(Pixabay/Representative)
The incident occurred in Miraj city on Saturday night, an official said.(Pixabay/Representative)

The incident occurred in Miraj city on Saturday night, an official said.

Vishwajeet Ramesh Chamdanwale allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his house while his mother and sister were asleep, he said.

The official said Vishwajeet celebrated his birthday two days ago and had asked his mother for a mobile phone. The mother denied the request due to some financial problems.

The boy's family found him hanging the next day, he said.

The official added an accidental death report (ADR) has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

