Maharashtra to submit revised petition in Supreme Court for border dispute: Shiv Sena MP

Belagavi: The Maharashtra government plans to file a revised plea in the Supreme Court soon considering the identified mistakes in its earlier petition regarding the border dispute with Karnataka, Shiva Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) MP Dairyasheel Mane said here on Sunday. Satish Jarkiholi said fresh petition would not impact Karnataka’s case, which is being presented promptly with substantial proof. (file)

“There are a few mistakes in our petition for which Maharashtra has decided to file a fresh revised petition soon,” Mane said during a function organised in Belagavi by pro-Maharashtra organisations.

Mane, the president of the Maharashtra High-Power Committee on the border dispute, said that the apex court seemed reluctant to accept the case for hearing due to the mistakes. “Consequently, Maharashtra intends to file a new petition, providing solid proof supporting its claim to the 865 disputed places in Karnataka.”

At a function organised by the pro-Maharashtrian organization Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES), MP Mane said the petition was filed hurriedly due to MES pressure.

He said the legal advisory team had pointed out mistakes by after the petition was filed.

“Maharashtra remains in regular contact with legal experts, providing them with the necessary proofs and details to strengthen the case,” Mane added. He said Maharashtra is committed to supporting Marathis in Karnataka, emphasising chief minister Ekanath Shinde’s special concern on the matter.

A delegation of MPs from Maharashtra, along with MES leaders in Karnataka, is set to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss alleged injustices from Karnataka government.

MES senior leader Malojirao Ashtekar criticised Maharashtra’s decision to file a fresh petition, questioning the government’s actions over the past 20 years. Ashtekar said, “The decision of filing a fresh petition itself shows how serious Maharashtra is about its case and its concern toward us.”

Ashtekar expressed dissatisfaction over the lack of support from the Maharashtra government. Supporting him, MES spokesman Vikas Kalaghatagi said, “Pro-Maharashtrians in Karnataka are upset with Maharashtra’s occasional responses and lack of concern.”

Maharashtra filed a suit with the Supreme Court in 2004, naming the union government and Karnataka as first and second respondents. Many call dates were adjourned for various reasons, leading Maharashtra to suspect mistakes in the petition.

“Starting from June 1, MES led pro-Maharashtrians to oppose making the Kannada language compulsory in primary education, held a 15-day movement in different parts of the district which witnessed riots in which a few participants were killed in police firing,” Chandaragi said.

He added that front-line political leaders from Maharashtra like Sharad Pawar, Chaghan Bhujabal, and Ekanath Shinde participated in the movement which drew the attention of the country.

In response to allegations of not enjoying most people’s benefits, Maharashtra introduced health insurance schemes for Marathis in Karnataka, allocating ₹181 crore in the current year’s budget. Chief Minister’s special officer Mahesh Chivate was also present at the meeting.

Responding to Maharashtra’s move, Satish Jarkiholi, the in-charge minister of the district, reassured that the fresh petition would not impact Karnataka’s case, which is being presented promptly with substantial proof. Jarkiholi said, “The places in which Maharashtra is claiming rights are our places earlier, now, and even in the future.” He urged Kannadigas not to be concerned about Maharashtra’s decision

