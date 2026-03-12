Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai gets bomb threat, emptied ahead of session

Vidhan Bhavan, the Maharashtra legislature complex at Nariman Point in Mumbai, was emptied due to a bomb threat on Thursday morning. Mumbai police, after a probe, said the threat was a hoax (Praful Gangurde/HT)

The budget session of the state legislature is in progress. Proceedings in the Assembly were to start at 9.45 am, while the Council is scheduled to start at 10 am.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Satyanarayan termed the threat a hoax.

Speaking to the media, Legislative Council Chairperson Ram Shinde said that an email was received threatening to blow up Vidhan Bhavan, the High Court, the Metro network and a bank. He said police, along with the bomb detection and disposal squad and sniffer dogs, were inspecting the complex.