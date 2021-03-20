Maharashtra records another huge spike of 27,126 Covid-19 cases, Mumbai's daily tally nears 3,000 mark

The Covid-19 situation in Maharashtra remained grimme as the state continued to report the highest number of daily cases in the entire country. On Saturday, Maharashtra added 27,126 fresh cases to its tally which has now reached over 2.44 million. The death toll increased by 92 and now stands at 53,300, according to the state health department bulletin.

The fatality rate in Maharashtra is 2.18 per cent. In the last 24 hours, 13,588 people were discharged from the hospital. Following this, the total number of people recovered from the state has now reached 2,203,553.

In Mumbai, which is among the worst-hit cities in Maharashtra, 2,982 people contracted the disease, while, seven others lost their lives. The total tally of the city has now reached 358,896. While the death toll stands at 11,576.

Several states in India are witnessing a resurgence of coronavirus, alarming authorities to bring preventive measures. The cases in Maharashtra started at the end of February after maintaining a downward trend for months. The other top states are Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Delhi.

On Friday, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said the lockdown is an option as preventive measures but he trusts people to follow the Covid-19 protocol. He also appealed to people to get themselves vaccinated without any hesitation. "When the pandemic began last year, there was nothing to fight the virus with," Thackeray said. "But now at least we have vaccines as a shield. The priority now is to ensure that everyone is vaccinated. People should come forward to take the vaccine," he added.









SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON