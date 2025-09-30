Mahatma Gandhi's statue vandalised in London days before Oct 2, Indian high commission says ‘shameful act’

A statue of Mahatma Gandhi in London's Tavistock Square was vandalised just days ahead of his birth anniversary, prompting strong condemnation from the Indian high commission in London. Gandhi Jayanti is commemorated at the statue in London's Tavistock Square every year with floral tributes. (X/@HCI_London)

The statue was vandalised just days before the Gandhi Jayanti celebrations scheduled to take place at the site on October 2, reported news agency PTI. The plinth of the statue was defaced with some graffiti, show some pictures circulating on social media.

HT.com could not independently verify the authenticity of the photos.

The Indian high commission in the United Kingdom called the incident a “violent attack on the idea of nonviolence”.

The high commission also said that they have taken up the matter with local authorities and that they are working to restore the statue to its “original dignity”.

October 2, Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary, is also recognised as the international day of nonviolence.

In a post on X, the Indian high commission in London wrote, “@HCI_London is deeply saddened and strongly condemns the shameful act of vandalism of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Tavistock Square in London. This is not just vandalism, but a violent attack on the idea of nonviolence, three days before the international day of nonviolence, and on the legacy of the Mahatma.”

“@HCI_London has taken this up strongly with local authorities for immediate action, and our team is already on site, coordinating with authorities to restore the statue to its original dignity,” it added.

The local authorities have said they are looking into the matter.

Gandhi Jayanti is commemorated at the statue in London every year with floral tributes.

The bronze statue was created with the backing of the India League and was unveiled in 1968 at London's Tavistock Square, according to the PTI report. The inscription on the plinth reads, “Mahatma Gandhi, 1869-1948”. Mahatma Gandhi had studied law at the nearby University College London.