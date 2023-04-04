Home / India News / Mahavir Jayanti 2023: PM Modi, other leaders greet nation on the occasion

Mahavir Jayanti 2023: PM Modi, other leaders greet nation on the occasion

ByKanishka Singharia
Apr 04, 2023 09:55 AM IST

On Mahavir Jayanti, religious processions (rath yatra) are carried out.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday led the country in greeting people celebrating Mahavir Jayanti, a day that marks the birth anniversary of the founder of Jainism. In a tweet, he wrote, “Today is a special day, when we recall the noble teachings of Bhagwan Mahavir. He showed the way to build a peaceful, harmonious and prosperous society. Inspired by him, may we always serve others and also bring a positive difference in the lives of the poor and downtrodden”.

Swami Birth Anniversary Or Mahavir Jayanti 202: Jain community across the world mark the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir.
Swami Birth Anniversary Or Mahavir Jayanti 202: Jain community across the world mark the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir.

President Drouapadi Murmu also extended wishes to the Jain community and encouraged people to follow Lord Mahavir's path of non-violence, truthfulness, and compassion. “I heartily congratulate all the countrymen, especially the Jain community, on Mahavir Jayanti. Lord Mahavir showed the path to humanity by teaching truth, non-violence and non-violence. All countrymen should practice non-violence, take a pledge to have compassion for animals and protect nature,” she tweeted.

Union home minister Amit Shah tweeted: “Best wishes to all the countrymen on Mahavir Jayanti. The teachings given by Lord Mahavir and his five principles of non-violence, truth, asteya, brahmacharya and aparigraha will always guide us.”

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge conveyed his greetings and said: "Greetings to fellow citizens on Mahavir Jayanti. 'The three A’s of Ahimsa, Anekanta and Aparigraha of Bhagwan Mahavira’s philosophy can provide answers to many modern day problems. May the festival strengthen in one and all the commitment to truth, non violence and fraternity."

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann urged people to “practice the teachings given by lord Mahavir." Congratulations to all on the auspicious occasion of Mahavir Jayanti. Let's put into practice the teachings given by Bhagwan Mahavir Ji," he tweeted.

Mahavir Jayanti one of the most important religious festivals for the Jain community that celebrates the birth of Lord Mahavir, the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism. Religious processions (rath yatra) are carried out on this day. Jain temples are decorated with flags and offerings are given to the poor and needy.

 

 

