Mahavir Jayanti: PM Modi inaugurates 2550th Bhagwan Mahaveer Nirvana Mahotsav at Bharat Mandapam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the 2550th Bhagwan Mahaveer Nirvana Mahotsav at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital, on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti. He also released a commemorative stamp and coin at the event. PM Modi inaugurates 2550th Bhagwan Mahaveer Nirvana Mahotsav (ANI)

Addressing the Mahotsav, PM Modi said, “Bharat Mandapam today witnesses the beginning of the 2550th Nirvan Mahotsav of Lord Mahavira…I extend my wishes to the people of the country on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti. To be part of such a program during the hustle and bustle of elections is comforting."

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Earlier in the day, PM Modi greeted people on Mahavir Jayanti, saying that Lord Mahavir's message of peace and goodwill is an inspiration for the country in building a 'Viksit Bharat'.

“My best wishes to all the family members of the country on the auspicious occasion of Mahavir Jayanti…Lord Mahavir's message of peace, restraint and harmony are an inspiration for the country in building a ‘Viksit Bharat’,” he wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, in Hindi.

What is Mahavir Jayanti?

Mahavir Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of the founder of Jainism or Mahavir Janma Kalyanak. The Jain community celebrates the festival to observe peace and harmony, and spread the teachings of Mahavira, the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism.

The festival falls on the 13th day of the Chaitra month in the Jain calendar - this year it is being observed on April 21.

Mahavir Jayanti is celebrated by taking a procession with Mahavir’s idol on a chariot and people reciting religious songs on the way. Jains also celebrate this day by doing charity, praying, observing fasts, visiting Jain temples, conducting mass prayers, and meditating. The celebrations mostly include eating satvik food - which includes a home-cooked vegetarian meal made without onion or garlic.