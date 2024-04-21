Mahavir Jayanti today: Meat shops closed in Hyderabad, parts of Maharashtra

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) announced the closure of all meat shops and slaughterhouses across the city on Sunday on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti. According to reports, the GHMC commissioner, in a notice, instructed all the district officers to cooperate in carrying out the order. On Mahavir Jayanti, meat shops closed in Hyderabad, parts of Maharashtra(Pramod Thakur/ HT Photo)

Similarly, the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) in Maharashtra has also announced a ban on the slaughter and sale of meat on Sunday. The prohibition will apply to mutton, chicken, beef, and pork, however, the sale of fish has been exempted, The Times of India reported. The Vasai Virar civic body has imposed the ban for the first time since 2009.

The bans have been announced as the Animal Welfare Board of India on Saturday directed all state governments and union territories across the country to ensure slaughterhouses shut down operations for a day on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti.

In a letter to district collectors and municipal corporations, the board issued the directive following a Supreme Court's order in 2008 which noted that the “closure of a trade or business for a limited period is not an unreasonable restriction and is not a violation of article 19(1)(g) of the Constitution of India.”

What is Mahavir Jayanti?

Mahavir Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of the founder of Jainism or Mahavir Janma Kalyanak. The festival is celebrated by the Jain community to observe peace, and harmony, and to spread the teachings of Mahavira, the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism. It falls on the 13th day of the Chaitra month in the Jain calendar - this year it is being observed on April 21.

Mahavir Jayanti is celebrated by taking a procession with Mahavir’s idol on a chariot and people reciting religious songs on the way. Jains worldwide also celebrate this day by doing charity, praying, observing fasts, visiting Jain temples, conducting mass prayers, and meditating. The celebrations mostly include eating satvik food - which includes a home-cooked vegetarian meal made without onion or garlic.