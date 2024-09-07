Mahesh Goud is new PCC chief of Telangana

Senior Congress leader and Telangana legislative council member Bomma Mahesh Kumar Goud on Friday was appointed as the new president of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC). There has been a tradition in the party that if the chief minister is from southern Telangana, the PCC chief post has to go to a leader from northern Telangana to maintain regional balance (HT Photo)

In a press statement, All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary KC Venugopal said Goud was appointed as the new PCC chief of Telangana, as per the directions of party president Mallikarjun Kharge.

“The high command has decided to go by the tradition of appointing an OBC leader as the PCC chief, whenever the chief minister is from the Reddy community to strike a social balance in the party and the government,” a Congress leader said.

He further said the party lauded the contribution made by outgoing PCC president and chief minister A Revanth Reddy.

Goud, who is presently the PCC working president (organisation), has been the front runner for the PCC president post for a long time, though there were several other aspirants for the post like former MP Madhu Yashki, Adluri Laxman, D Seethakka and P Balram Naik.

There has been a tradition in the party that if the chief minister is from southern Telangana, the PCC chief post has to go to a leader from northern Telangana to maintain regional balance. Since Revanth Reddy is from southern Telangana district of Mahabubnagar, Mahesh Kumar Goud, who hails from Nizamabad, is the obvious choice of the high command, the Congress leader added.

In a statement, Goud expressed his profound gratitude to the party high command for reposing faith in him and appointing him in the crucial post of Telangana PCC chief.

He thanked Kharge, senior leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, general secretary Venugopal and AICC in-charge of Telangana Deepa Das Munshi, besides chief minister Revanth Reddy and all the senior colleagues of the party for their cooperation in getting him appointed as the PCC chief.

“I shall fulfil the responsibilities entrusted to me and strengthen the organisation further. I shall make myself available to the party leaders and cadre round-the-clock and coordinate with the state government in the development of Telangana,” the new PCC chief said.