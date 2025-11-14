Mahua Election Result 2025: Tej Pratap Yadav trails behind after 20 rounds of counting, stuck in 3rd spot

Mahua Election Result 2025: Tej Pratap Yadav - son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad and elder brother of Mahagathbandhan’s CM face Tejashwi Yadav, is struggling to maintain a lead in the seat as per the trends seen on PValue. He is on the 3rd spot after 20 rounds of counting, as Sanjay Kumar Singh's lead widens even more to nearly 36,000 votes. (Also read: Mahua election result 2025 LIVE: Tej Pratap Yadav set to lose, LJP(RV)'s Sanjay Kumar Singh leads by nearly 36,000 votes) Jan Shakti Dal chief Tej Pratap Yadav arrives at a polling station during the first phase of the Bihar assembly elections, in Patna on Thursday. (ANI Photo) (Pappi Sharma)

Tej Pratap Yadav fails to redeem himself

Initially, Tej Pratap was in lead in Mahua, but eventually trailed. His position in the assembly constituency has been fluctuating since the counting of votes began at 8 am. After the 13th round of voting, Tej Pratap Yadav polled at 16,522 votes, while Singh of LJP (Ram Vilas) bagged 43,654 votes, followed by Mukesh Kumar Raushan of the RJD at 24,480 votes. Amit Kumar of AIMIM, who earlier occupied the third spot, slipped to the fourth position with 10,563 votes polled.

It is a crucial spot for Tej Pratap Yadav who is hoping to redeem himself months after being expelled by his father Lalu Yadav after his post making his 12-year relationship public on social media went viral, even as he deleted it later. The outrage was also caused because the post surfaced even as Tej Pratap's divorce petition with his estranged wife was still pending in court.

Meanwhile, VIP chief Mukesh Sahani stated that people voted for the NDA because they are poor and were promised financial benefits.

“We fought for the public and fulfilled our duty by making people aware of everything. It is up to the public, and they could not understand, so they gave their mandate to the BJP and Nitish ji. I congratulate them, but there are many reasons behind this. They promised ₹1 lakh 90 thousand to women. People are poor, and that is why they voted for them,” Sahani told PTI.