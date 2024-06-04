Mahua Moitra leading from Krishnanagar by 44,138 votes, Amrita Roy trails

Krishnanagar Lok Sabha election results 2024: Tinamool's Mahua Moitra has widened the gap with BJP's Amrita Roy as the rounds of counting proceeded on Tuesday. It was a see-saw battle initially with Mahua leading and then Amrita Roy taking the lead. Now, the Trinamool candidate is leading by 44,138 votes. Mahua Moitra is now leading from Krishnanagar Lok Sabha constituency.(PTI)

Mahua Moitra versus Amrita Roy in Krishnanagar results 2024 grabs much attention as it involves the most talked about parliamentarian of the last session -- one who was expelled from Parliament on charges of taking bribes for asking questions. Unfazed, Trinamool's Mahua Moitra proclaimed from outside of Parliament that she would again become an MP with a margin more than in 2019 and shut all detractors.

Witness the final chapter of the Lok Sabha Elections unfold on HT with live vote count and results. Explore now! Explore now!

West Bengal results LIVE: Proving exit polls wrong, TMC leading in 32 seats

Against a first Mahua who runs her own control room during the campaigning, the BJP propped up Amrita Roy -- a first-timer -- but with strong roots in Krishnanagar -- the rajmata of Krishnanag. Amrita is the direct descendant of the 18th century king Raja Krishna Chandra Dev -- after whom Krishnanagar was named. Amrita Roy joined the BJP in March this year.

How Krishnanagar voted in past

Once a stronghold of the CPM, Krishnanagar constituency went to the BJP for only one term between 1999-2004. Since 2009, Krishnanagar emerged as a Trinamool turf with actor Tapas Pal representing it in the Lok Sabha. An actor-turned-politician, Tapas Pal earned ignominy for one of his remarks but the constituency resurrected itself with new MP Mahua Moitra in 2019, whose first-ever speech in Parliament made headlines.

Four years down the line, Moitra got tainted in the scam that accused her of taking a bribe from industrialist Darshan Hiranandani for asking questions about Adani in Parliament. The Trinamool stood by Mahua Moitra despite her many controversies and nominated her from the same constituency.

Who is Amrita Roy?

Mahua-challenger Amrita Roy's claim to fame is her bloodline that links her to the royal family of Krishnanagar. “Everyone knows about the contributions of King Krishnachandra to the history of Nadia. The role of the Krishnanagar royal family in the inclusion of India is still remembered by all…I have come to the electoral field not as a royal daughter-in-law but to be the voice of the ordinary people. I hope people will bless me with both hands raised" Amrita Roy said after her name was announced.