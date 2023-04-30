Mahua Moitra's 2 questions to PM Modi ahead of 100th Mann Ki Baat episode: ‘Why India’s athlete betis…’

Hours before Narendra Modi's much-talked-about 100th episode of his monthly radio show ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Sunday took to social media seeking answers from the prime minister to her two questions.

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Dear Hon’ble Modiji- today is 100th episode of Mann ki Baat due to be telecast live even at UN HQ. Please do tell us: 1. Why India’s athlete betis can’t be protected from powerful BJP predators 2. Why SEBI can’t finish Adani invetigation in SC timeframe. Dhanyavad,” Moitra tweeted.

The Trinamool Congress firebrand MP's first question is in connection with the ongoing protest by India's top wrestlers demanding criminal action against Wrestling Federation of India president and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and his resignation over alleged sexual harassment and intimidation.

On Saturday, Moitra took a dig at women leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party for allegedly maintaining "silence" over the wrestlers' protest issue.

In an apparent swipe at TV actor-turned-Union minister Smriti Irani, Moitra tweeted, “Oh & just btw BJP - Where is your nari brigade? Your saases and your bahus? Why the silence now on WFI issue?”

“Or aren’t female athletes 'sanskari' enough to be worth standing up for?” she added.

Her second question is related to market regulator SEBI's six-month extension request to probe the alleged stock market manipulation of Adani group shares and any lapses in regulatory disclosures.

Moitra, in her earlier tweet, had termed the move a joke.

"This is a joke. SEBI has been investigating since October 2021 when they replied to my letter of July. While they prima facie see violations (no surprise)- they want 6 months to protect their favourite businessman so that he can get maximum time to cover up.

"The SEBI Chairperson told the Committee that the Adani matter is the elephant in the room. Surely then it deserves to be treated with greater urgency given the free run this particular 'haathi mere saathi' has had in all these years of Mitr Kaal," she said on Twitter.

Earlier on Saturday, the WFI chief asserted that if he resigns from his post it would mean that he has accepted the allegations which have been raised by the wrestlers.

The Delhi Police on Friday registered two FIRs against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The WFI claimed that 90 per cent of Haryana players stand with him while only one wrestling family continues to protest at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi.

