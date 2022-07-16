Mahua Moitra's new word for Parliament amid uproar over 'Gogoi' tweet

Trinamool Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra on Saturday said Parliament should use the word 'rupee' instead of 'disgrace' amid fresh controversy over her 'Gogoi' tweet. "A certain CM Gujarat once said: 'At times, it appears, there is competition between govt in Delhi & rupee - whose honour is falling faster? Who will stoop lower?'," Mahua tweeted. Also Read | 'Baith jaiye, prem se boliye': Mahua Moitra's jab on 'unparliamentary' words row

"Today’s word :

Banned: Disgrace

Replacement: Rupee," she wrote.

A certain CM Gujarat once said:

“At times, it appears, there is competition between govt in Delhi & rupee - whose honour is falling faster? Who will stoop lower?"



Today’s word :

Banned: Disgrace

Replacement: Rupee — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) July 16, 2022

This is a new series that the Trinamool leader has started after the 50-page booklet with 'unparliamentary' words was sent to the MPs ahead of the monsoon session scheduled to begin from Monday.

Her first tweet in this series has already stoked a fresh controversy as she said the word ‘sexual harassment’ can be replaced by 'Gogoi'. According to reports, a complaint has been lodged against Mahua Moitra by Jatiya Sangrami Sena, Asom, demanding an unconditional apology from Moitra for defaming the Gogoi surname.

“It has been observed that her (Moitra's) Twitter comment is deliberately replacing the word sexual harassment with the word Mr. Gogoi, which is a clear intention to defame and disregard an established ethnic community of Assam, and hence I urge the law of the land to protect the sanctity, integrity and respect of the Ahom community and bring Mohua Moitra to justice,” the complaint said.

Tweets are made in context. Given I brought up ranjan gogoi in LS & they included term “sexual harassment” in unparl list only because of that, not much chance it meant anyone else. That’s like saying Mr.Modi means all modis. Nobody but sanghis peddle this kind of flawed logic! — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) July 15, 2022

Just for those sanghis twisting tweet to say I targetted all Gogois let me spell it out:



Mister Ranjan Gogoi. Honourable MP, Rajya Sabha. https://t.co/FKJBhNOEz8 — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) July 15, 2022

Who is this "Mr Gogoi"? Please give the complete name if you have a specific person in mind. Else, it's a slur on all the Gogois. (Yes, the list of 'unparliamentary' words is ridiculous, but that can be opposed without being equally ridiculous). https://t.co/eHc72mzkfG — উৎপল বৰপূজাৰী Utpal Borpujari (@UtpalBorpujari) July 14, 2022

How dare you quote the word "GOGOI" against the term "Sexual harassment"? Gogoi is my surname, It's my pride.We demand an immediate public apology from you. Otherwise, we will oppose ur party's advancements in Assam. Consequences will be there for sure. I am not a Sanghi. Mind it — Himanshu Gogoi (@Himansh02746428) July 15, 2022

Mahua Moitra has issued a clarification on the Gogoi row and said she never meant any Gogoi other than Ranjan Gogoi given the context. "That's like saying Mr Modi means all Modis. Nobody but Sanghis peddle this kind of flawed logic," Moitra tweeted.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON