Thousands of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) supporters gathered at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on Monday for the outfit’s “Chalo Sansad” march, called to demand the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG paper leak and other alleged examination irregularities.

CJP’s ‘Chalo Sansad’ march drew thousands of protesters and several big names to Jantar Mantar. (PTI)

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(Also read: 'Will end fast if...': Sonam Wangchuk announces 3 big terms ahead of CJP Parliament march today)

The protest drew several prominent political leaders and public figures. Here's a list of names:

Azad Samaj Party (Kanshiram) president and Lok Sabha MP Chandrashekhar Azad .

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra.

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi.

Actor Prakash Raj.

Prominent faces back agitation

The participation of politicians, actors and activists added momentum to the demonstration, which has attracted supporters from different parts of the country. The CJP had earlier urged people to gather at Jantar Mantar from 9 am before proceeding towards Parliament.

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{{^usCountry}} Climate activist, innovator and education reformer Sonam Wangchuk had also called on people to participate in the march. Wangchuk, who has been observing an indefinite hunger strike, is currently admitted to Safdarjung Hospital after the CJP alleged that he was “forcibly” removed from the protest site by authorities over the weekend. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Climate activist, innovator and education reformer Sonam Wangchuk had also called on people to participate in the march. Wangchuk, who has been observing an indefinite hunger strike, is currently admitted to Safdarjung Hospital after the CJP alleged that he was “forcibly” removed from the protest site by authorities over the weekend. {{/usCountry}}

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Wangchuk remains under medical observation and has continued his hunger strike. He has linked its conclusion to accountability over alleged failures in the education system or assurances from MPs that the issue will be raised in Parliament.

Metro gates closed amid protest

The protest affected Metro access across parts of central Delhi. According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, gates at Janpath, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat and Seva Teerth stations were closed until further instructions.

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Shortly before the DMRC update, the CJP said several Metro station gates had been shut as protesters travelled towards Jantar Mantar. In a subsequent update, the DMRC said interchange facilities and gates at Rajiv Chowk and Central Secretariat had reopened.

Delhi Police denies permission

Delhi Police had earlier said it would not permit the proposed march towards Parliament, citing prohibitory orders and security concerns in the high-security New Delhi district.

(Also read: 3 Delhi metro stations closed; Rajiv Chowk resumes ops after brief halt ahead of CJP's march)

In an advisory issued on X, the police said, “no permission has been sought or granted for any proposed march to Parliament on 20 July 2026. Citizens are advised not to participate in any unauthorised gathering or procession. Please respect the prohibitory orders in force and cooperate with Delhi Police in maintaining public peace, safety and security.”