‘Maintain safe distance’: Poonch Police warns against unexploded shells

The Poonch Police on Monday issued a public safety advisory after receiving reports of unexploded shells found in various areas of the district. Authorities have urged residents to remain vigilant and avoid approaching suspicious metal objects, which may pose serious risks to life and safety. Police issue safety advisory to residents in Poonch(HT photo)

The developments came as India and Pakistan reached a ceasefire “understanding” on May 10 after days of standoff in the wake of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and New Delhi’s retaliatory action, Operation Sindoor.

In the advisory, the police emphasized that unexploded ordnance (UXO) should not be touched, moved, or photographed under any circumstances.

“Citizens are instructed to maintain a safe distance, vacate the area immediately upon discovering objects, and report the location to the nearest police station or PCR Poonch,” the advisory added.

"These shells are lethal and could detonate if handled improperly," the advisory accessed by HT said. “Your caution can prevent tragedy.”

The police also appealed to parents and guardians to educate children about the dangers of unknown metal objects, particularly in rural or forested areas where such shells might be more prevalent.

The advisory asked the residents to “cooperate with police and bomb disposal squads” to help manage any untoward incident.

No reports of drones or shellings in Poonch

The situation in Jammu and Poonch remained calm on Sunday, a day after heavy shelling from Pakistan raised tensions along the border. Officials confirmed there were no reports of drones, gunfire, or shelling during the night of May 10 to 11.

In the Poonch district, a 55-year-old woman, Rashida Bi, was killed when a mortar shell hit her home in Kanghra-Galhutta village in the Mendhar sector, reported news agency ANI.

In another tragic incident, Subedar Major Pawan Kumar from Himachal Pradesh lost his life when an artillery shell exploded near his post in the Krishna Ghati sector, the agency's report said.