Maj Gen dismissed for sexual harassment

india

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 01:53 IST

A Major General was dismissed from service without pension on Friday after he was found guilty of sexually harassing a woman officer three years ago, two army officials familiar with the matter said.

According to one of the army officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, a woman officer filed a written complaint accusing the two-star officer of inappropriate behavior in 2016 when he was posted with the Assam Rifles in Nagaland. Following the woman’s complaint, the officer attached to the Chandimandir-based Western Command headquarters and a Lieutenant General-headed general court martial (GCM) was ordered to probe the allegations against him, the army official quoted earlier said.

The GCM recommended the Major General’s dismissal after finding him guilty under IPC section 354A (sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment) and section 45 (unbecoming conduct) of the Army Act, news agency PTI quoted people familiar with the developments as saying. The accused officer denied the charges levelled against him, PTI said. While the army had confirmed the sentence against the officer in July, the orders were promulgated on Friday, the second official said.

First Published: Aug 17, 2019 01:53 IST