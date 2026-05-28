'Majnu Bhai would be proud': Portrait gifted to Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary by Patna builder goes viral

If you're active on social media, there are chances that you must have seen a portrait gifted to new Bihar chief minister Samrat Choudhary by a man named Sanjeev Shrivastav, identified in reports as a builder. The portrait has sparked reactions, with some users invoking the iconic 'Majnu Bhai' character of Bollywood film Welcome, to express their first thoughts on the artistry. Sanjeev Shrivastav, identified as a Patna builder, shares a post on Insta on Tuesday of his meet with Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary (X/@gharkekalesh) Sanjeev Shrivastav, reportedly a builder, posted pictures on Tuesday of his meet with Samrat Choudhary on his Instagram, in which he was seen presenting several articles to the Bihar chief minister, the portrait being one of them. ‘Majnu Bhai would be proud’ While the post still exists, the portrait presentation picture seems to have been deleted amid reactions over the same flooding social media. “Cordial meeting with new CM of Bihar Samrat Choudhary and CMD of Pallav Raj Construction Sanjeev Shrivastav ji,” caption of the post read.

Sanjeev Shrivastav's Instagram post (Instagram)

“Guess Who?” said the Indian Youth Congress on X, sharing a close-up of the portrait, in what appeared to be a sarcastic comment on the caricature-like sketch of the Bihar chief minister.

“This at least proves Samrat Chaudhary is more tolerant than he appears,” said another post by a user on X on the portrait. “PAINTING: Whatever this man gifted to Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary, it certainly cannot be called a painting. Bihar CM Samrat Chaudhary is a kind man,that’s why this man confidently presented this bizarre artwork and still managed to walk away safely,” another X user said. “Majnu Bhai would be proud… Bihar construction company director met CM Samrat Chaudhary and gifted him this portrait masterpiece with full confidence… then proudly posted all 4 photos on social media,” one user wrote.