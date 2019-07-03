Major deficiencies in BMC’s flood management system, says CAG

As the city faced a flood-like situation, the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG), in its report, pointed out major deficiencies in the existing flood risk management system of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The CAG found ambiguity in the state’s plan to deal with disasters. It pointed out that the state has not updated its disaster management plan since 2016. “Due to flat gradients, drains are affected by tides. The system is heavily silted and major outfalls discharge much below mean sea level [between high and low tide mark]. Stormwater drains discharge directly by gravity through outfalls, as floodgates have been provided in only three of the 45 outfalls. As the outfalls discharge below mean sea level, tidal control is possible only at these three places,” it said.

Capacity of drains is adequate only for rainfall of 25mm per hour, the report went on to add, stating that numerous obstructions in the larger drains along with poor structural conditions were preventing drains from functioning properly.

The report for the year ending in March 2018, was tabled in both the houses of the state legislature on Tuesday.

It further revealed that the BMC had failed to take action on the guidelines prepared by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), for landslides. .

