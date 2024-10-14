Major drug busts in October: Cocaine, MD seized across India in 15,000 cr haul | List

Authorities across India have intensified their crackdown on drug syndicates this October, leading to the seizure of a massive haul of cocaine and other narcotics. Massive drug haul: 518 kg cocaine seized in Gujarat amid ongoing drug crackdown in India. (Representational photo)

In a joint operation on Sunday, Delhi Police's Special Cell and Gujarat Police confiscated 518kg of cocaine, worth around ₹5000 crore, from a pharmaceutical company’s factory in Ankleshwar, Gujarat. The company’s owners are currently being questioned to determine their involvement in what appears to be a large-scale international smuggling racket, authorities said.

This seizure is just one in a string of major drug busts. Sunday's seizure marked the fourth major cocaine bust in this month alone.

Over ₹ 5,000 cr of drugs seized in South Delhi

On October 1 in Mahipalpur, South Delhi, the Special Cell seized over 562kg of cocaine along with 40kg of hydroponic marijuana, worth an estimated ₹5,620 crore. Four suspects were arrested during this raid, and further investigations led to the arrest of two more individuals in Amritsar and Chennai.

Drugs concealed in namkeen packets caught in West Delhi

On October 10, another significant bust took place in West Delhi’s Ramesh Nagar, where 208kg of cocaine, valued at ₹2,080 crore, was discovered hidden in snack packets labelled "Tasty Treat" and "Chatpata Mixture." The drugs were cleverly concealed in around 25 plastic packets inside cartons in a rented shop.

Drug-making factory busted in Bhopal

In addition to these cocaine busts, a major drug-making operation was dismantled in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, on October 6. In a joint effort by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), authorities seized a total of 907kg of mephedrone (MD) worth ₹1,814 crore from a factory in Bagroda Industrial Estate, on the outskirts of Bhopal.

The factory, equipped to manufacture 25kg of MD per day, is said to be the largest illegal drug production unit ever busted by the Gujarat ATS. Two suspects were arrested in connection with the operation.