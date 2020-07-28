‘Major relief after 3 months’: Aaditya Thackeray shares good news on Mumbai’s Covid-19 situation

india

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 16:40 IST

Maharashtra cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday shared “good news” on the Covid-19 situation in Mumbai and said that the country’s financial capital reported only 700 cases today. “That too with the highest testing till date in Mumbai in a single day (8776),” the minister added. Thackeray, however, said that now is not the time to get complacent but to continue to chase the virus out.

Mumbai has been adding just over a thousand new cases of Covid-19 for the last few days. On Monday, Mumbai’s Covid-19 tally stood at 110,182 while the death toll was at 6,132.

“This is chase the virus in full capacity. A major relief after 3 months. Caution: don’t let the guard down! Don’t let your mask down! Only get numbers down!” he said in a series of tweets.

Lauding the administration’s ‘Chase the Virus’ initiative to curb the spread of coronavirus, Thackeray said that Mumbai will see more testing under the initiative which is being carried out by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

“Chase the Virus model of Mumbai is being implemented in MMR region actively that has seen a ramping up of facilities in the past few weeks. Along with MMR, rest of Maharashtra too is taking all efforts to tackle covid pandemic effectively,” he tweeted.

Apart from reporting the highest number of coronavirus infections in the country, Maharashtra has also been grappling with the highest Covid-19 casualty rate. The increase in deaths has become a cause of concern for the administration.

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had directed officials to form a task force for clinically ill patients in every district. The first such task force was created in Mumbai in April.

On Monday, the chief minister directed health officials to form an integrated Covid-19 treatment procedure by discussing Allopathy, Homeopathy, Ayurveda and Unani medicine streams.

“Two sets of instructions can be formed for the state task force, which will issue them for public usage. Prevention and treatment will be the two categories in which inputs from various treatment methods will be included,” Thackeray said.

Maharashtra sits on top of the national Covid-19 tally with over 3.8 lakh cases of which nearly 1.5 lakh are active. The Covid-19 death toll in the state is over at 13,500.