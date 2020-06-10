‘Good news’: Aaditya Thackeray lists Covid-19 stats for Mumbai

india

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 15:36 IST

Maharashtra cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray shared some good news about the spread of coronavirus in Mumbai, the city hit hardest by the Covid-19 pandemic in India.

Thackeray quoted civic body BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to say on Twitter that Mumbai’s Covid-19 fatality rate has lowered to three per cent, which is almost at par with the national averge. Thackeray also said that the discharge rate in the city is now 42 per cent and the rate of doubling of cases in one of the worst-affected areas of Mumbai, Dharavi, has increased to 42 days.

The doubling rate - the number of days it takes for positive cases to double - in Mumbai is 24.5 days, as against the national average of 16, Thackeray further said in his tweet.

The good news from Municipal Commissioner of @mybmc today:

As of yesterday,

1. Mumbai’s doubling rate was at 24.5 (national ave is 16)

2. Death Rate has lowered to 3% (almost at par with national ave)

3. Discharge rate is 44%

4. Dharavi doubling days at 42 days — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) June 10, 2020

Maharashtra is worst-affected in India by the coronavirus disease. The state’s tally crossed the 90,000 mark as 2,259 more infections were reported on Tuesday. Maharashtra’s case count stands at 90,787, of which 43,591 are active ones, according to the state health department.

The death toll of the state also reached 3,289 after 120 casualties were reported on Tuesday, of which 49 were in the past two days, while the rest were between May 11 and June 6, clarified the state government.

Tuesday was the ninth day wherein the state recorded over 100 deaths. Of them, Mumbai recorded 58, taking its toll to 1,638. The city saw an addition of 1,015 cases on Tuesday.

The case count in Mumbai is 51,100. Of these, 26,391 are active cases.

The current situation of Covid-19 was discussed in the state cabinet meeting held on Tuesday evening.

The recovery rate in the state is showing constant improvement. It was 26.25% on May 20, and imporved to 29.06% on May 24. It further increased to 43.28% on May 29 after as many as 8,381 patients were reported as recovered following the changes in norms to discharge patients.

On Tuesday, it reached 46.96% as 42,638 patients have been discharged so far.